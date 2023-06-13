Two killed in Ohio tire accident, David Wright and Jon Weidel identified as victims

victim David Wright : Two killed in Ohio “freak accident” involving tires, David Wright and Jon Weidel identified as victims

Two men have died in Ohio following a “freak accident” in which two tires detached from a tractor-trailer and crashed through the windshield of a van on Interstate 75. According to Cameron Haller, chief of emergency services for Tipp City, the incident could have happened to anyone. The tires bounced over the median from the southbound lane, hitting a Chevrolet van head-on and killing the 77-year-old driver and a 72-year-old passenger in the middle of the back row. Three other passengers in the van were hospitalized, two with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the first car hit by the tires was not injured. The driver of the truck, identified as 59-year-old Lyndon Hershberger, did not stop for the crash, and it’s unclear if he was aware the tires had come off the trailer.

News Source : https://www.wsaz.com

