Two killed in road accident near Chaheru; Tushar and Bharat identified as victims

Two killed in road accident near Chaheru; Tushar and Bharat identified as victims

Posted on May 24, 2023

Tushar (victim) : Two killed in road accident near Chaheru; victims identified as Tushar and Bharat

and 427 of the Indian Penal Code after a speeding vehicle collided with a motorcycle near Chaheru, resulting in the immediate death of two individuals. The deceased were identified as Tushar, a resident of Biring village, and his friend Bharat, who was riding as a passenger.

News Source : The Tribune India

  1. Phagwara accident
  2. Bike accident Phagwara
  3. Fatal accident in Phagwara
  4. Road safety in Phagwara
  5. Traffic rules in Phagwara
Post Views: 3

Leave a Reply