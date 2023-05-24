Two killed in road accident near Chaheru; Tushar and Bharat identified as victims

Tushar (victim) : Two killed in road accident near Chaheru; victims identified as Tushar and Bharat

and 427 of the Indian Penal Code after a speeding vehicle collided with a motorcycle near Chaheru, resulting in the immediate death of two individuals. The deceased were identified as Tushar, a resident of Biring village, and his friend Bharat, who was riding as a passenger.

News Source : The Tribune India

