Vishal Sharma and Nayan Sharma (victims) : Two killed in road accident near Kalindi Kunj metro station: Vishal Sharma and Nayan Sharma identified as victims

According to police, two individuals named Vishal Sharma (23) and Nayan Sharma (24) were killed in a road accident near Kalindi Kunj metro station after their motorcycle was hit by a truck. The victims died on the spot of the incident. The accused, identified as Rajesh, has been arrested and the offending vehicle seized. Further investigation is ongoing. The incident occurred on May 29, 2023.

News Source : ANI News

