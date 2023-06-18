Two killed in shooting at Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington; suspect apprehended | Global News today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A shooting occurred at the campgrounds of the Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington state during the Beyond Wonderland festival on June 17. Two people were reported dead and three others injured. The suspect has been taken into custody by police. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, officers pursued and closed-in on the suspect. The concert continued as planned and there was no immediate danger to festival-goers. The shooter targeted the campground area and not the stage, and sources claimed the shooter was targeting staff. The motive for the shooting is unknown and no further information has been released about the gunman or victims.

News Source : Sumanti Sen

Source Link :Suspect arrested after shooting at Washington’s Gorge Amphitheatre leaves 2 dead | World News/