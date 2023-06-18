Two killed in shooting at music festival today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A shooting occurred at a campground near the Beyond Wonderland festival in Washington on Saturday night, resulting in two fatalities and three injuries. The suspect was apprehended by law enforcement officials at the scene and is among those injured. The shooting took place around 100 yards from the festival venue, and festival-goers were advised to avoid the affected area, although the event continued without interruption. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has provided updates on its Facebook page, stating that further information will be released as it becomes available. Concert staff will provide assistance to those affected by the incident, and details on the victims and shooter will be withheld until investigations are complete.

Music festival tragedy Gun violence at music festivals Fatal shooting at music event Security measures at music festivals Community response to festival shooting

News Source : Tori Brazier

Source Link :Music festival shooting leaves 2 dead/