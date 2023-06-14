Two killed in shooting incident involving Japan Self-Defence Force member, leading to arrest today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to local media, a shooting incident at an SDF shooting range in Hino City, Japan, resulted in two fatalities and three injuries. An 18-year-old SDF member was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly firing an automatic weapon at his colleagues. The victims, including a man in his 50s and two in their 20s, were transported to hospital, where two of them later died. The incident occurred at approximately 9am and there were no reports of civilian casualties. Japan has strict regulations on gun ownership, making shootings rare in the country.

News Source : www.thesundaily.my

Source Link :Japan Self Defence Force member arrested after shooting, two dead/