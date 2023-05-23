Two killed in small plane crash off Northern California coast

“Northern California plane crash victims” : Two killed in California plane crash en route to Hawaii

The National Transportation Safety Board has reported that a small plane, a Viking Air DHC-6-400 Twin Otter, heading for Hawaii crashed in the Pacific Ocean shortly after takeoff from Northern California, resulting in the deaths of the only two people on board. The incident occurred around 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, approximately 40 miles off the coast of Half Moon Bay, California. The aircraft was en route from Santa Rosa in Sonoma County, north of San Francisco, to Honolulu, and was carrying a pilot and a copilot. The US Coast Guard found the submerged plane and confirmed the fatalities. Crews are working to recover the plane, and the FAA and NTSB will investigate. The DHC-6-400 Twin Otter is a utility aircraft that can seat up to 19 passengers. Half Moon Bay is situated approximately 20 miles south of San Francisco.

News Source : Associated Press

