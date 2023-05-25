Two killed in truck accident near Welcome Metro station, Ravi Kishan and Satish Kumar identified as victims

“Ravi Kishan and Satish Kumar” : Two killed in Delhi truck accident: Ravi Kishan and Satish Kumar identified as victims

According to police, a stationary truck carrying bricks from Ghaziabad to Karol Bagh was hit by a speeding truck on a flyover near the Welcome Metro station in northeast Delhi early on Thursday. The incident resulted in the death of two people and injured four others. The victims were identified as Ravi Kishan and Satish Kumar, both helpers of the stationary truck. Joy Tirkey, the deputy commissioner of police (northeast), said that one of the injured, Doje Singh, reported that their truck’s tyre burst while on the flyover, and while he was opening the tyre bolts, the other truck hit their vehicle from behind. Mahesh and Naurang were driving the trucks, and Sunil was a passenger. A case has been registered under sections 279, 337, and 304A of the Indian Penal Code at the Welcome police station. Another incident happened in North Delhi’s Kashmere Gate area, where an unidentified vehicle hit and killed a man while he was sleeping on the pavement. The police are investigating the incident.

News Source : HT Correspondent

