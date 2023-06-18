“Two Killed in Washington Shooting at Music Festival Campground, Suspect in Custody”

George shooting victims : “Two Killed, Three Injured in Washington Shooting Near Music Festival Campground, Suspect in Custody”

Two individuals lost their lives and three others sustained injuries in a shooting close to a campground in Washington state, where people were attending a music festival on Saturday evening, according to authorities. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office received a report of the shooting at the camping area near George, a small city located 149 miles (239 kilometers) east of Seattle, shortly before 8:30 p.m. The suspect was pursued by officers and subsequently apprehended. The names and conditions of the victims are currently unknown. Organizers of the Beyond Wonderland electronic music festival announced on social media that Sunday’s events at the Gorge Amphitheatre were called off. The shooting occurred on the campgrounds bordering the concert stages, which were referred to as an “overflow camping area” by concert organizers. KREM-TV reported that the shooter was one of the three individuals injured, according to Kyle Foreman, public information officer with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

