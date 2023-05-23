“Two killed in Waterloo crash: William Smith and Aimee Bowers identified as victims”

“William Smith and Aimee Bowers identified as victims in Highway 63 crash” : “William Smith and Aimee Bowers identified as victims in Waterloo crash”

The two individuals who passed away in a two-vehicle collision on Monday just north of Waterloo on Highway 63 have been identified by police. The deceased individuals were William Smith, 58, and Aimee Bowers, 31, both from Denver, Iowa. The crash occurred at approximately 8 a.m. in the 4200 block of Logan Avenue (Highway 63). Two passengers from one of the vehicles sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to the hospital. The accident resulted in the closure of both lanes of Highway 63 for several hours. All rights reserved © 2023 KCRG.

Read Full story : Waterloo police identify two dead in Highway 63 crash /

News Source : https://www.kcrg.com

Waterloo police Highway 63 crash Fatal accident Traffic collision Highway safety