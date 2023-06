Two killed, seer injured in Belagavi road accident involving Panchakshari Basayya Hiremath and Pandurang Maruti Jadhav

Kadasiddeswar Swami – victim name : Two killed, seer injured in Belagavi accident involving Panchakshari Basayya Hiremath and Pandurang Maruti Jadhav

A truck rear-ended a car on National Highway-48 in Belagavi taluk, causing the car to hit a lorry in front of it near Honaga village on Saturday. The car’s occupants, Panchakshari Basayya Hiremath and Pandurang Maruti Jadhav, both died on the spot, while Kadasiddeswar Swami sustained severe injuries. The seer is being treated at a private hospital. The truck was reportedly traveling at a high speed from Hattargi to Belagavi when it collided with the car. Kakati police station has registered a case, and a police team headed by Kakati PSI Manjunath Hulakund visited the scene.

