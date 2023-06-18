Two killed, suspect in custody after shooting at Washington state music festival campground

George shooting : Two killed, three injured in shooting at Washington state campground near music festival, suspect in custody

According to the Associated Press, a shooting near a campground area hosting attendees of a music festival in George, Washington, resulted in two fatalities and three injuries on Saturday night. The suspect was pursued and taken into custody by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. The victims’ identities and conditions have not been disclosed. Beyond Wonderland, the electronic music festival, canceled Sunday’s events at the Gorge Amphitheatre as a result of the shooting, which occurred in the concert stages’ overflow camping area. KREM-TV reported that the shooter was among the three injured, according to a public information officer with the Sheriff’s Office. The Associated Press owns the copyright to this material, which may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.

