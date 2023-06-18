Two Killed, Three Wounded in Shooting at Popular EDM Festival Showcasing Leading Artists (Ld) today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to ‘Variety’, violence broke out at the Gorge amphitheatre in Washington state on Saturday night during the EDM music festival, Beyond Wonderland. Two people were killed and three were injured in the campground, with a suspect being apprehended. The shootings occurred while performances were still taking place inside the venue. The second day of performances went ahead as scheduled. The Gorge is a three-hour drive from Seattle and Spokane.

News Source : Glamsham

Source Link :Two Dead, Three Injured In Shooting At EDM Fest Featuring Top Acts (Ld)/