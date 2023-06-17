Two labourers killed in Tonk mine collapse, Sheru Khan and Prabhu Gurjar identified as victims: Police (ANI)

Sheru Khan and Prabhu Gurjar: Victims of Quartz mine collapse in Tonk, Rajasthan : Two labourers killed in Tonk mine collapse: Sheru Khan and Prabhu Gurjar identified as victims (ANI)

Two labourers lost their lives in a Quartz mine collapse in Tonk, Rajasthan on Saturday, according to the police. The deceased have been identified as Sheru Khan and Prabhu Gurjar. The police reached the hospital upon receiving the information and sent the bodies for postmortem at Saadat Hospital in Tonk. The exact reason for the accident is yet to be ascertained, and further investigation is underway. The police have not shared any information about negligence.

News Source : ANI News

