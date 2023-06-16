Two men dead in Bayfield: Cody Bunn & John Vanderhaar

“Cody Bunn” victim : Two men dead: Cody Bunn and John Vanderhaar

A pair of fatalities north of Bayfield has left the community in mourning. Emergency responders were called to a beachfront location at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Saturday after a boater was reported in distress. Despite efforts to resuscitate the man, identified as 32-year-old Cody Bunn of Bluewater, he was declared deceased at the scene. Meanwhile, a 47-year-old volunteer firefighter from Bluewater, John Vanderhaar, suffered a medical emergency while aiding the rescue effort and was transported to Goderich hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The causes of both men’s deaths have yet to be determined, according to the OPP.

