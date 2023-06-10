Two men dead in Waldorf shooting: Deangelo C’Quan Beale and Marquise Deontae Jackson

Deangelo C’Quan Beale or Marquise Deontae Jackson : Two dead in shooting: Deangelo C’Quan Beale and Marquise Deontae Jackson

At 5:45 a.m. on June 9, authorities received a report of gunshots in the 2500 block of Lake Drive in Waldorf, Maryland. Upon arrival, they found a male with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of an apartment complex who was later identified as Deangelo C’Quan Beale, 24, of Waldorf and was pronounced dead at the scene. Shortly after, detectives were informed of a male who was dropped off at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound and was later identified as Marquise Deontae Jackson, 22. Investigators have linked Jackson with the shooting on Lake Drive. The shootings were not random, and detectives are continuing to investigate. No further details are available at this time. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Bringley at 301-609-6499. Alternatively, tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS or by submitting tips online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or through the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.

News Source : Charles County Sheriff’s Office

