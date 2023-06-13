Rakesh and Somesh Heere – victims of road accident : Two men found dead in Indore road accident, identified as Rakesh and Somesh Heere

Two men, identified as Rakesh, 28, and Somesh Heere, 27, were found dead in the Dwarikapuri police station area on Sunday night. The police suspect that they died due to a road accident, but the exact details of the mishap are unclear. Both men were residents of Pithampur and were riding a motorcycle when the incident occurred. Alka Meena, the in-charge of the Dwarikapuri police station, stated that the cause of death is uncertain at this time, and the bodies have been handed over to the family members who were contacted via the mobile phones of the injured.

News Source : TNN

