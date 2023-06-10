Two men killed in Brooklyn and Bronx shootings, including Michael Dalton and unidentified 42-year-old victim

Michael Dalton: Focus Keyword : Two men shot dead in Brooklyn and Bronx, suspect unknown – Michael Dalton and 42-year-old victim

Police reported a series of violent incidents in New York City overnight, resulting in one man being shot dead in Brooklyn and another fatally gunned down in the Bronx. The first fatality occurred at a banquet hall on Glenwood Road in East Flatbush, where a 29-year-old man was shot in the head and later died in hospital. The second incident took place outside a bodega on University Avenue in Morris Heights, where a 42-year-old man was shot in the right arm and torso and later pronounced dead at Lincoln Hospital. Three further people were injured in a shooting in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx, while a 17-year-old was stabbed in the neck on the Coney Island Boardwalk in Brooklyn. No arrests have been made in any of the incidents.

News Source : Dean Balsamini

