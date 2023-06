Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Police report that a dispute over parking during a birthday party led to the fatal shooting of Nicholas Mireles, 55, Mario Mireles Ruiz, 27, and Christian Marlon Segovia, 25.

Tragic shooting incident Family violence and its impact Trauma and grief in children Gun violence and its aftermath Seeking justice and support for the victims

News Source : mirror

Source Link :Father and brother shot dead in front of kids at birthday party/