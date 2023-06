Two men killed in Pehowa accident; Jagjeet Singh and Kulwinder Singh identified as victims

“Jagjeet Singh and Kulwinder Singh killed in car accident” : 2 killed in Pehowa accident; Jagjeet Singh and Kulwinder Singh identified as victims

On Friday, Jagjeet Singh from Kurukshetra and Kulwinder Singh from Kaithal lost their lives when a high-speed vehicle struck them near Murtzapur village in Pehowa.

News Source : The Tribune India

