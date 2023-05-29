Two men killed in Vancouver, one in gang-related shooting, the other in fatal stabbing

Vancouver Police, gang-related shooting, suspect/victim name not provided. : Two men killed in gang-related shooting and stabbing in Vancouver

Two men were killed in Vancouver overnight in what police believe were separate incidents. A 28-year-old man was shot and killed in a gang-related attack at the intersection of Fraser Street and Southeast Marine Drive, while another man was fatally stabbed in the city’s West End neighborhood. Police have not confirmed whether the stabbing is related to ongoing gang conflicts. The incidents bring the total number of murders in Vancouver to eight this year, after 13 homicides were recorded in 2022. The VPD Homicide Unit is asking anyone with information to come forward.

2 dead after overnight stabbing and shooting in Vancouver, police say

News Source : CBC

