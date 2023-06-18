Two overnight homicides in Cincinnati, including 16-year-old boy and 34-year-old victim in South Fairmount and Winton Hills. Suspects or victims not identified due to Marsy’s Law.

“South Fairmount shooting victim” : Two homicides in Cincinnati, a 16-year-old boy and a 34-year-old man killed in South Fairmount and Winton Hills, suspect/victim names not released due to Marsy’s Law.

Two homicides occurred overnight in Cincinnati, with a 16-year-old boy being shot and killed in South Fairmount on Saturday night, and a 34-year-old man being killed in a shooting in Winton Hills early Sunday morning. According to a news release by Cincinnati police, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2200 block of Quebec Road at around 8:52 pm, where the teen was found with gunshot wounds and later died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The 34-year-old man was found shot on Bettman Drive in Winton Hills at 5:32 am and also died of his injuries at the hospital. The victims’ identities have not been released due to Marsy’s Law, a victims’ rights law that came into effect in Ohio in April. South Fairmount has seen six shootings this year, with this being the second fatal shooting in the past week. Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call homicide investigators at 513-352-3542.

