Two Pedestrians Fatally Hit in Virginia, Suspect and Victim Identified

Johnathan Morales victim name : Two Pedestrians Killed in Separate Incidents in Virginia, Suspect and Victim Identified

According to Virginia State Police, two pedestrians were killed in separate incidents involving cars on Saturday, June 3. The first incident occurred in Mappsville in Accomack County, where a pedestrian identified as 32-year-old Johnathan Morales of Jersey City, New Jersey was hit by a vehicle while walking in the lane of travel wearing all black clothing. The second incident occurred in Isle of Wight County on Route 17/Carrollton Boulevard and Eagle Harbor Parkway, where a woman wearing dark clothing was hit by a driver identified as 28-year-old Katelynn Reyes of Newport News. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital but later died. Reyes was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and there are indications that the pedestrian may have been hit by another vehicle as well. Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with information on the woman’s identity to contact them.

Read Full story : 2 pedestrians fatally hit in separate incidents in Accomack Co. & Isle of Wight /

News Source : News 3 WTKR Norfolk

Pedestrian Safety Traffic Accidents Roadway Fatalities Walking Hazards Local Transportation Risks