Two people hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after car and truck collision in Victoria’s west

life-threatening injuries : Two people hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following serious collision in Victoria’s west

A serious collision between a car and a truck in Burrumbeet, Victoria’s west has left two people with life-threatening injuries. The incident occurred at the intersection of Hendersons Rd and Avenue Rd at around 6:40 am on Monday morning. Emergency services had to extricate two people from one of the vehicles. The driver and a passenger in the truck were airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the car and a second passenger in the truck were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The incident has reportedly had a significant impact on bystanders. Police have urged anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.

Read Full story : Four people hospitalised after serious crash in Burrumbeet /

News Source : Molly Magennis

Burrumbeet car crash Hospitalisation due to car accident Serious injuries in Burrumbeet collision Burrumbeet road accident Traffic accident in Burrumbeet resulting in hospitalisation