Two people hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after car and truck collision in Victoria’s west

Posted on June 5, 2023

A serious collision between a car and a truck in Burrumbeet, Victoria’s west has left two people with life-threatening injuries. The incident occurred at the intersection of Hendersons Rd and Avenue Rd at around 6:40 am on Monday morning. Emergency services had to extricate two people from one of the vehicles. The driver and a passenger in the truck were airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the car and a second passenger in the truck were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The incident has reportedly had a significant impact on bystanders. Police have urged anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.

News Source : Molly Magennis

