Two people including 13-year-old girl killed in Sahnewal road mishaps

13-year-old girl : Two people, 13-year-old girl and Rahul Kumar, died in separate road mishaps in Sahnewal.

Two separate road accidents in Sahnewal resulted in the loss of two lives. A 13-year-old girl was killed and her friend injured when an over-speeding truck hit them while they were walking to school. The truck driver fled the scene, leaving the girls injured. They were taken to Civil Hospital, Sahnewal, before being referred to Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, where the victim died from her injuries. The other girl is receiving treatment. The police have registered a case against the unidentified truck driver under Sections 279, 337, and 304A of the IPC. In another incident, a 24-year-old man was killed when a speeding truck on the wrong side of the road collided with his motorcycle. The driver fled the scene, and the police have lodged an FIR against the unidentified driver and seized the vehicle.

News Source : HT Correspondent

