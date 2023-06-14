Two people killed by Japanese army trainee in shooting; suspect arrested today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On Wednesday, a shooting occurred at the Hino Kihon firing range on a Japanese army base, where an 18-year-old army trainee shot three fellow soldiers. The suspect fired a rifle during a shooting exercise, which resulted in two deaths and one soldier being wounded. The Ground Self Defense Force confirmed the fatalities, and the investigation is ongoing. Despite strict gun control laws in Japan, there have been recent incidents of violence, including random knifings on subways and arson attacks. There is growing concern about homemade guns and explosives.

Japanese army shooting incident Army trainee arrested for shooting Fatal shooting in Japan Military training and gun violence Culpability of the Japanese army in shooting incident

News Source : Head Topics

Source Link :Japanese army trainee arrested after shooting two dead/