Two people killed in Beaufort County collision, victims not yet identified

May River Road and Buckwalter Parkway accident victims : Two killed, one injured in Beaufort County collision on May River Road and Buckwalter Parkway

Two people were killed and another was hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash on May River Road and Buckwalter Parkway in Beaufort County, South Carolina, according to Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover of the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The incident occurred at around 4:15 a.m. when the vehicle carrying three occupants veered off the road to the left and collided with a tree. The driver and a passenger died at the scene, while the other passenger was transported to the hospital for treatment. The victims have yet to be identified by the coroner’s office. May River Road is currently closed to traffic between Buckwalter Parkway and Buck Island Road, and motorists are advised to take an alternate route. This is a developing story and updates will be provided as they become available. All rights reserved to WCSC.

News Source : https://www.live5news.com

