Two people killed in Geneva in a double shooting incident today.

Two people killed in Geneva in a double shooting incident today.

Posted on June 15, 2023

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to CBS 2’s Jermont Terry, law enforcement officials have labeled the event as a domestic issue and have assured the public that there is no danger. However, they have refrained from labeling it as a murder-suicide at this time.

  1. Geneva shooting incident
  2. Gun violence in Geneva
  3. Double homicide in Geneva
  4. Fatal shooting in Geneva
  5. Police investigation in Geneva shooting

News Source : CBS-Chicago
Source Link :Double shooting leaves man, woman dead in Geneva/

Post Views: 13

Leave a Reply