Two people killed in northern Warren County crash identified as Michael Barch and Karys Seipel

Michael Barch, Karys Seipel : Two Killed in Ohio Crash, Victims Identified as Michael Barch and Karys Seipel

Two individuals who lost their lives in a collision on Saturday in northern Warren County have been identified. At around 11:36 p.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the intersection of SR 48 at E. Lytle Five Points Road in Clearcreek Township, where they discovered that a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu had been hit by a 2022 Kia Telluride, according to the preliminary report. Michael Barch, 20, from Centerville, who was driving the Malibu, and Karys Seipel, 19, from Springboro, who was the passenger, both died from their injuries at the crash site. The Kia’s driver was transported to Kettering Health with injuries that are not life-threatening. The accident is still being investigated by OSP.

News Source : Carlos Mathis

