Two people killed in shooting outside Beyond Wonderland festival at Gorge Amphitheater today.

According to police, a shooting took place near a music festival on Saturday night, resulting in the deaths of two people. The alleged gunman randomly fired into a crowd of people at one of the campgrounds outside the Gorge Amphitheater in Quincy, Wash., during the sold-out Beyond Wonderland electronic dance music festival. Three people, including the shooter who was taken into police custody, were injured. The music festival had advised concert attendees on Twitter to stay away from the campground. Despite the shooting, the concert continued. The identity of the shooter and victims were not revealed, and the motives behind the shooting were unknown. The festival thanked everyone for their cooperation and promised to provide updates after more information was made available.

