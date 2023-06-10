Two people killed, one injured in shooting involving Kansas City police officer near 31st Street and Van Brunt Boulevard being investigated by Missouri State Highway Patrol

Marcell T. Nelson – focus keyword : Two killed in police shooting in Kansas City identified as Kristen Fairchild and Marcell T. Nelson

The two individuals who were fatally shot during an encounter with a Kansas City police officer on Friday night have been identified by the Missouri Highway Patrol. Kristen Fairchild, 42, of Gardner, and Marcell T. Nelson, 42, of Kansas City, were killed at the scene, while a third person was injured. The incident, which occurred near 31st Street and Van Brunt Boulevard, is currently being investigated by the Highway Patrol. Little information has been released about the shooting, but reports indicate that officers responded to a request for assistance from a nearby McDonald’s and found three individuals with gunshot wounds near a white van. Further details about the incident have not been disclosed.

News Source : Jenna Thompson

