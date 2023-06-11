“Two people on board plane that crashed after taking off from Falcon Field Airport in Mesa”

Falcon Field Airport victim. : Plane Crash in Mesa: Two People on Board, Including Suspect/Victim, Killed

According to officials, a plane departed from Falcon Field Airport in Mesa with two individuals on board as part of a group of three airplanes. The following image depicts the plane:

Read Full story : 2 dead after plane crash in Superstition Mountains /

News Source : https://www.kctv5.com

Plane crash Superstition Mountains Superstition Mountains tragedy Aviation accident Arizona Recovery efforts after plane crash Superstition Mountains rescue mission