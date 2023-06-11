“Two people on board plane that crashed after taking off from Falcon Field Airport in Mesa”

“Two people on board plane that crashed after taking off from Falcon Field Airport in Mesa”

Posted on June 11, 2023

Falcon Field Airport victim. : Plane Crash in Mesa: Two People on Board, Including Suspect/Victim, Killed

According to officials, a plane departed from Falcon Field Airport in Mesa with two individuals on board as part of a group of three airplanes. The following image depicts the plane:

News Source : https://www.kctv5.com

  1. Plane crash Superstition Mountains
  2. Superstition Mountains tragedy
  3. Aviation accident Arizona
  4. Recovery efforts after plane crash
  5. Superstition Mountains rescue mission
Post Views: 3

Leave a Reply