Two persons charred to death in Ayodhya accident: Soha Lal and Kailash Srivastava

A trailer truck and an oil tanker collided head-on in Ayodhya on Saturday, causing two fatalities and one person with burns. The victims were identified as Soha Lal and Kailash Srivastava, both from Rajasthan, and the injured man was identified as Lallu from UP. The truck driver and helper were returning from Nepal after delivering a consignment of marble when the accident occurred. The collision caused both vehicles to catch fire, and it took around 45 minutes for fire tenders to douse the flames. Soha Lal and Kailash’s bodies were recovered from the trailer truck. The accident caused traffic disruptions at Ranimau crossing for several hours. Relatives of the deceased in Rajasthan have been informed about the accident.

News Source : TNN

