Two persons killed in road accident in Surajpur district, Naval Saay and Shivlal Kumar identified as victims

Shivlal Kumar – victim name : Two persons killed in road accident in Surajpur, Naval Saay and Shivlal Kumar identified as victims

On Friday evening near Sakalo village in Surajpur district, a fatal road accident claimed the lives of two individuals. Naval Saay, 30, and Shivlal Kumar, 31, both residents of Mathidaand village, were traveling to Ambikapur after buying groceries when a speeding truck hit them from behind. The collision occurred in the Gandhinagar police station area, and the impact was so severe that both victims were thrown off the road, resulting in their immediate death. It was later discovered that the trailer driver fled the scene after the accident. The police have registered a case against the driver, and the investigation is ongoing. TNN reported the incident.

Read Full story : Surajpur: Two Killed In Surajpur Road Accident | Raipur News /

News Source : TNN

Surajpur road accident Fatal accident in Surajpur Road safety in Surajpur Traffic laws in Surajpur Surajpur accident news