Two Reasons Given by Bowling Coach for Dropping R Ashwin in WTC Final – Latest Trending News

R Ashwin has not been included in the Indian team for the World Test Championship final. Bowling coach Paras Mhambrey revealed the reason behind this decision.

New Delhi. Australia scored 327 runs for the loss of 3 wickets on the first day of the World Test Championship final against India. No Indian could leave their impact. In this match, Test’s number-1 bowler R Ashwin was not included in the team due to the fourth fast bowler. But this decision of captain Rohit Sharma does not seem to be working for the team. Because Australia laid the foundation for a big score on the very first day itself. Now Team India’s bowling coach Paras Mhambrey has defended the decision to keep Ashwin out. He said that the decision not to include R Ashwin in the team was taken keeping in view the current condition.

Paras Mhambrey said after the first day’s play in the Oval Test that the weather at The Oval was cold and overcast for the last 3 days. This was especially the case in the morning. However, there was good sunlight in the afternoon and evening. Seeing this, Ashwin was not kept in the team.

According to Mhambrey, “It is always a very difficult decision to drop a champion bowler like him (Ashwin). Given the conditions of the morning, we thought an extra seamer would be beneficial. This strategy has also worked for us in the past. The fast bowlers have done well for us. You can always look back and say that it would have been better to have an extra spinner. But, looking at the condition, we took this decision.”

When this question was asked to the bowling coach of Team India, what kind of communication does the team management have with the player who is not being included in the playing XI. In response to this question, Paras Mhambrey said, “Before the match, we discuss about the team combination for many days. We practiced here for three-four days and talk to the players after seeing the wicket. Players also understand the importance of team combination.

The bowling coach further said that Team India will return on the second day. The second new ball is doing the work. The game of the first session will be important on the second day.

