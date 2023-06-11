Two Russians killed in car crash in Chon Buri

Valeriia Khimich car accident victim : Two Russian nationals killed in car crash in Chon Buri

A car carrying a man and a woman, both of Russian nationality, crashed into a palm tree on the median strip of Sukhumvit road in Bang Lamung district early on Sunday. The accident was reported to the police station at around 5am and rescuers rushed to the scene on the Sattahip-bound side of Sukhumvit road opposite Soi Sukhumvit Pattaya 87 or Soi Nong Krabok in tambon Nong Prue. The Bangkok-registered Toyota Altis was severely damaged and parts of the car scattered all over both sides of the road. Despite rescuers extracting the man and woman from the wreck using hydraulic jacks, they both passed away due to their severe injuries. The driver, an 18-year-old woman named Valeriia Khimich, and the man, Gleb Solovev, 23, were later identified. As there were no eyewitnesses, police examined the scene and security camera footage in the area to determine the cause of the accident.

News Source : Chaiyot Pupattanapong

