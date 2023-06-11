Two Schaumburg High School Graduates, Amelia Mazeikis and D’Shaun Tudela, Killed in Hoffman Estates Car Accident

Amelia Mazeikis victim keyword or D’Shaun Tudela victim keyword. : Two Schaumburg High School Graduates Killed in Hoffman Estates Car Accident

Amelia Mazeikis (18) and D’Shaun Tudela (18), both recent graduates of Schaumburg High School, were killed in a three-car collision in Hoffman Estates on Saturday morning, according to a statement from Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211.

Mazeikis was driving the car, and Tudela was in the passenger seat. Both were declared dead at a regional hospital after the crash at 8:52AM. Two other individuals sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigations suggest that alcohol may have been involved in the accident.

The Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 expressed its condolences to the families and friends of Mazeikis and Tudela, as well as the entire Schaumburg High School community. Tudela’s mother posted on GoFundMe that the couple had been dating for three years and graduated together.

