Two sentenced to 40 years for killing and dismemberment of Megan Tilman in Maryland

Christina Harnish and William Rice have been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the murder and dismemberment of their former roommate, Megan Tilman, in Maryland in 2017. Tilman’s body parts were found on the Shady Side shoreline weeks after her disappearance. Rice and Harnish, who had been roommates of Tilman and her elderly mother, relied on their financial support, but when Tilman stopped providing it, she disappeared. Tilman’s family reported her missing, and her ex-husband received suspicious text messages and saw social media posts on her account that were different from her normal communications. Rice and Harnish fled to Arizona by bus, where they lived in a homeless encampment for nearly four years before being arrested and extradited to Maryland in February 2022. Harnish had entered a three-way romance with Rice and Tilman after leaving an abusive relationship, and they manipulated Tilman, who was intellectually disabled, out of her mother’s money. The fatal fight with Tilman was fueled by alcohol and crack cocaine, according to the defendants’ attorneys.

