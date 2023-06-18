Mohammad Nurullah – focus keyword : Two shot dead in Bihar, Mohammad Nurullah and Sikandar Das identified as victims

Two motorcycle-borne assailants shot dead two individuals in Bihar’s Supaul district. The victims were identified as Mohammad Nurullah, a government school teacher, and Sikandar Das, a grocery store owner. The incident occurred on Saturday night when Nurullah visited a nearby shop in Deenapatti village’s Das Tola after having dinner. The attackers shot him and then fired at the shopkeeper before fleeing the scene. The police are investigating the matter, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The family members of the deceased teacher claimed that Nurullah had past enmities with the attackers. Inputs by Ram Chandra Mehta were also used.

Read Full story : Out for panipuri, govt school teacher shot dead along with shopkeeper in Bihar /

News Source : India Today Crime Desk

Bihar news Crime in Bihar Govt school teacher Shopkeeper shooting Panipuri shop