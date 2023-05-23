Two siblings swept away in California river, one found dead, another still missing

Kings River victim names : Two Children Swept Away in California River, 4-Year-Old Boy Found Dead

The Sierra still has a snowpack that is dozens of feet deep. Despite the warm weather, Sheriff Mike Boudreaux urges people to stay out of the rivers due to hazardous conditions caused by the melting snowpack. Recently, a 4-year-old boy and his 8-year-old sister were swept away by the current in the Kings River. The girl was found dead less than an hour later, and the boy’s body was found the following day. They were not wearing life jackets and had entered the water with their mother and another adult. Signs have been posted since March 14, warning people to stay out of the water. The sheriff’s office reminds everyone that the water is cold and the currents are swift, making it very dangerous. Other incidents have occurred in rivers throughout the state, and authorities continue to warn people to take caution.

News Source : KPIXTV

