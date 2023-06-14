Two sisters killed in car accident involving fuel tanker in Kuantan

Siti Mazurah Zulkifli – victim name : Two sisters killed in car accident involving fuel-laden tanker in Kuantan

A fuel-laden tanker collided with a car on Jalan Kuantan-Segamat near the Felda Lepar Hilir traffic light junction, resulting in the death of two sisters. The victims were identified as Siti Mazurah Zulkifli, aged 30, and Siti Nur Alia Saffiyah, aged 18, both from Felda Lepar Hilir Satu. The incident occurred at 11pm on Tuesday, June 13, when the tanker driver lost control of the vehicle due to heavy rain. The car, driven by Siti Nur Alia Saffiyah, slid underneath the tanker causing the two sisters to lose their lives on the spot. The 31-year-old tanker driver was arrested to aid in the investigation and a urine test confirmed that he was not under the influence of drugs. The victims’ bodies were taken to Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital for a post-mortem and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

News Source : The Star Online

