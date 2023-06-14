Two sisters killed in car collision with fuel tanker in Kuantan

Siti Mazurah Zulkifli and Siti Nur Alia Saffiyah : Two sisters killed in car crash with fuel-laden tanker in Kuantan

Last night, two sisters from Felda Lepar Hilir Satu were tragically killed in a car accident on Jalan Kuantan-Segamat in Kuantan. Siti Mazurah Zulkifli, 30, and Siti Nur Alia Saffiyah, 18, were in their car when a fuel-laden tanker lost control and veered into their lane, colliding with their vehicle. The rainy weather caused the car to slide underneath the tanker, resulting in the deaths of the two sisters at the scene. The 31-year-old tanker driver was arrested for investigation, and a urine test confirmed he was not under the influence of drugs. The victims’ bodies were taken to Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital for a post-mortem, and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

News Source : www.thesundaily.my

