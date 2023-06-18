Two sisters shot dead in Delhi, suspects apprehended

Jyoti and Pinky – Victims of Delhi Shooting : Two sisters shot dead in Delhi over loan dispute, accused apprehended.

In southwest Delhi’s R K Puram, two sisters were fatally shot by a group of assailants in the early hours of Sunday, 18 June. The incident is believed to have occurred due to an argument over a loan provided by their brother, Lalit. The main accused and an accomplice have been arrested, according to news reports. The victims, identified as Jyoti and Pinky, died while undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital. A video of the attack, which shows a group of 4-5 attackers firing at the women and hurling abuses, was widely circulated on social media. The police said that the attackers had targeted Lalit regarding the loan settlement. Lalit had engaged in a heated argument with some individuals the previous day, and a group arrived at their residence that night, initially left, and then returned armed. The sisters were shot dead while trying to protect their brother. The brother of the two women, Lala, told The Indian Express that the attackers had come to eliminate Lalit, but the sisters had tried to rescue him and were shot. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his condolences to the victims’ family and accused the BJP-led central government of negligence in law and order.

Read Full story : Two Sisters Shot Dead in Delhi’s RK Puram Over Loan Argument, Police Arrest Two /

News Source : The Quint

Delhi murder case Loan dispute violence RK Puram shooting incident Police investigation updates Arrests made in Delhi murder case