Two sisters shot dead in Delhi, three suspects arrested

“Ambedkar Basti shooting victim” : Two sisters shot dead in Delhi, three arrested

During the early morning hours of Sunday, two sisters were shot dead in Ambedkar Basti under RK Puram police station area, and three people were arrested by Delhi police hours later, according to police reports. The women were identified as Pinky (30) and Jyoti (29) and were taken to SJ Hospital but later died from their injuries. The assailants were allegedly looking for the sisters’ brother, Lalit, and reportedly shot the women after Lalit managed to escape. The arrested men were identified as Arjun, Michael, and Dev, and further investigation is underway. Lalit stated that he had gone to collect his pending money and returned home to find that over two dozen assailants were looking for him. He added that the assailants started firing indiscriminately, and both his sisters were shot deliberately. The reason behind the shooting seems to be related to a money settlement issue, but the police are investigating the matter. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his concern about Delhi’s law and order situation, while BJP leader and MP Manoj Tiwari advised Kejriwal to work on rising anger-related issues in Delhi.

News Source : The Statesman

