Two soldiers killed in a shooting incident by fellow recruit in Japan’s military today.

The military has confirmed that two soldiers were killed and a third wounded after a fellow recruit opened fire at a training range in central Japan. The incident occurred during a live-bullet exercise as part of new personnel training. The shooter, an 18-year-old Self-Defense Forces (SDF) candidate, was detained by other soldiers and has been charged with attempted murder. Violent crime in Japan is rare, and gun possession is tightly controlled. However, several high-profile incidents have occurred in recent years, including the shooting of former prime minister Shinzo Abe in July 2022 and a knife and shooting rampage in Nagano last month.

News Source : Guardian staff reporter

Source Link :Japan military shooting: two soldiers killed after fellow recruit opens fire | Japan/