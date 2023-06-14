Grace Kumar, victim of Nottingham attack. : Two students, Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar, among three killed in Nottingham attack

The city of Nottingham was rocked by a horrific attack, which left three people dead, including two students. Barnaby Webber, 19, and Grace Kumar, 19, were stabbed to death, while a man in his 50s also lost his life and his van was stolen. Police suspect that the vehicle was used to hit three more people at a bus stop in the city centre, leaving one in critical condition. Counter-terrorism officers are involved in the investigation, but no motive has been established. The University of Nottingham expressed its shock and sadness at the deaths of its two students.

News Source : Kit Roberts

