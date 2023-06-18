Two suspects arrested after fatal shooting in Dayton today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to Dayton Police, one man has died and two suspects are in custody following a reported shooting in Dayton on Saturday morning. The incident began as a fight and shots were fired, with authorities called to the scene around 11:25 a.m. The FBI and Dayton SWAT were also called to assist in the investigation. The area surrounding the 400 block of Linden Avenue is now safe, but police are still investigating the incident. Residents are asked to avoid the area and remain in their homes. Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call (937) 333-2677.

News Source : WHIO Staff

Source Link :Man dead, 2 suspects in custody following shooting in Dayton/