Two suspects arrested, one on the run in connection to Chico mass shooting, victim identified as Justina Stubbe. : Two men arrested, third suspect on the run for Chico mass shooting that killed Justina Stubbe.

The Chico Police Department has announced the capture of two suspects believed to have been involved in the mass shooting that occurred in Chico on May 6th, with another suspect still on the loose. Marcos Douglas, 21, was arrested on Thursday following a search warrant in Hamilton City, with police finding probable cause linking him to the shooting. Police also expect 18-year-old Oscar Sanchez, who is currently in custody on suspicion of firing into a residence on May 8th, to be charged with the same crime on Monday. The third suspect, 33-year-old Alejandro Douglas, is still at large. The shooting occurred in the early hours of May 6th, resulting in the death of 17-year-old Justina Stubbe and the injury of six others. Chico police have been actively investigating the case and have deployed all available resources in their efforts to find those responsible.