Two Suspects at Large After Drive-By Shooting in Austin Leaves One Dead and Two Injured today.

On Friday night in Austin, a drive-by shooting resulted in the death of one man and injuries to two others. The Austin Police Department reported that the perpetrators, believed to be Cham Oman, 28, and Manamany Abella, 23, are still on the loose. The suspects were driving a white 2015 Dodge Durango with a Minnesota license plate, JAG300. Both of them are considered armed and dangerous, so it is advised not to approach them if seen. If you have any information on their whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Austin Police Department at 507-437-9400. This incident is being investigated as a homicide by the Minnesota BCA. Related stories can be found on the topics of Austin, drive-by shooting, fatal shooting, homicide, and Minnesota BCA.

