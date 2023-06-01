Two suspicious deaths reported, victim and suspect names unknown

suspect OR victim name: Kolonna resident : Two suspicious deaths reported in Sri Lanka, one victim identified as 36-year-old resident of Kolonna

Two suspicious deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, as the bodies of two individuals were recovered from separate areas. One body was found in a forest area near the Kapukanda Community Hall in the Sooriyakanda area in Ratnapura. The deceased has been identified as a 36-year-old resident of Kolonna, but the cause of death is unknown. The other body, that of an unidentified woman aged between 35-40 years old, was found in the sea area near the Galle Fort and has been placed at the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital.

Read Full story : Two suspicious deaths reported – NewsWire /

News Source : NewsWire

Suspicious deaths NewsWire report Investigative journalism Crime scene analysis Criminal investigation